Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/12/2023 – 14:40

This Monday morning, the 4th, the Federal Police arrested a man being investigated for alleged international baby trafficking. He is Portuguese and, according to the investigation, he even took a newborn baby to his country. The suspect was captured during Operation Deverra. The international trafficking of newborn babies operated on the Valinhos route, in the interior of São Paulo, to Portugal.

Agents also executed four personal search warrants and a search and seizure order. The Portuguese was arrested on a preventive basis. The investigations are carried out in the cities of Valinhos and Itatiba.

The investigation that culminated in Operation Deverra was opened on the 30th based on information passed on by the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo to the effect that a newborn baby in Valinhos, who is still in hospital, had been abandoned by his mother and He was registered as the son of a Portuguese man.

Investigators noted that in less than a month, the same man had registered another newborn at the same hospital as his daughter.

According to the PF, such paternity registrations were due to the use of false documents before different courts of Justice in São Paulo. The procedures were also accompanied by unilateral custody of the babies, which would allow the Portuguese to leave the country with the babies without the mother’s consent.

The PF systems identified four trips made by the investigated person between Brazil and Portugal, in 2015, 2021 and 2023. This year, there were two trips, and the last time he left Brazil, on October 24, the Portuguese took a newborn to her home country. Now, he has returned without the baby. The PF suspects that he had come to pick up the other baby, who is in the hospital.

The PF’s offensive focuses on alleged crimes of international child trafficking, false registration, promotion of an act aimed at sending a child or adolescent abroad without observing legal formalities or with the aim of making a profit.