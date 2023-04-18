The smile with which he entered the court says it all. He shows his joy for playing again, for leaving behind six months of uncertainty, of an injury that became complicated and that lengthened a disability that, in principle, was only going to be a couple of months. Luis Diaz it’s back.

Díaz spent just over ten minutes on the field. He entered for the Dutchman Cody Gakpo in a match that the Liverpool easily beat Leeds United and in which his compatriot Luis Sinisterra was protagonist. The win allowed him to return in a match in which DT jurgen klopp he didn’t want to risk it.

He saw five of his team’s six goals from the outside. The sixth was able to celebrate on the field.

Yesterday’s 1-6 loss leaves Liverpool still with options to qualify for European tournaments, in a season in which they have suffered a lot and in which they have missed the joy of the peasant.

The recommendation

“It was very important that Luis come back,” said coach Klopp after the game. “He lacks rhythm, which is normal, a bit of sharpness, that’s normal too.”

Klopp acknowledged that Díaz is not yet at his best level, but that he will be giving him playing time little by little, in a campaign finish in which Liverpool needs points to avoid running out of international participation next season.

“He is in training sessions. He can’t get the final degree of finishing, so now we’re just trying to help him by moving him back through the team one step at a time. Give him minutes. It’s nice to watch him play, to be honest. We miss him for so long. It was nice to see him in again,” Klopp insisted.

Díaz played his last game on October 9, when he was injured in a clash with the player from Arsenal Thomas Partey which forced him to undergo surgery.

He returned to Liverpool training at the end of March, in a rehabilitation that concluded yesterday when Klopp made him return to the pitch.

Sinisterra: face and seal

In the same game in which Díaz returned, his compatriot Luis Sinisterra, who was playing his third consecutive game as a starter for Leeds United in the Premier League.

Sinisterra closed the gap two minutes into the second half, by stealing a ball and taking advantage of the doubts of the visiting center-back Ibrahima Konate to establish the partial 1-2.

It was Sinisterra’s fourth goal of the season with the Leeds in the Premier League, after scoring against Everton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest. He also scored against Barnsley in the League Cup.

However, Sinisterra has not had any luck with injuries and once again had a problem that prevented him from completing the match. He was replaced in the 77th minute, shortly before Díaz entered the field. At press time, the club had not issued any diagnosis.

Sinisterra suffered an ankle injury on October 29, precisely against Liverpool. He returned in January to face the Brentford. And then he had a muscle problem in February that kept him out of the team for four games.

