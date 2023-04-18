HS Helsinki | “We only have one life” – Toomas Pitkänen abandoned his university studies and started his real dream profession

Toomas Pitkänen and Markus Tervo are young professional magicians. A year ago, they founded a magic theater on Temppelikatu Töölö, whose performance reveals the tricks of magicians.

To the pensioners’ party a bar night in the center of Helsinki at Kitty’s Public House is interrupted when a young man approaches the table, introduces himself and asks to perform a magic trick.

Pensioners agree, but I don’t.

I sit at the next table and watch with interest what is to come.

Follow the trick where the card chosen by the female assistant is easily found in the deck. Basic oats, I think.

But then something else happens: more playing cards appear in the assistants’ hands than out of thin air.

My interest has been piqued, so I invite the magician to my place.

“Toomas Pitkänena professional magician”, the man introduces himself, hands out his business card and promises to perform a magic trick for me as well.

I can choose a card from the deck, which I push back into the deck without showing it to Pitkäsen. It’s a crossover.

Then the magician starts stacking cards on the table and says that he is showing the card I chose because “gold dust has stuck to it”.

Ristikakonken turns to the table, but Pitkänen doesn’t notice it and continues to turn over the cards. I feel a sense of triumph: the magician has failed.

A dozen of spades will appear. Pitkänen asks: “Is this what it was?”

“It’s not,” I hissed.

“Isn’t it?” Pitkänen says.

The playing card spins around in his fingers. When the card is face up again, it has turned into a two of a kind.

However, the viewer has an ace up his sleeve: Pitkänen does not know that he has performed for a journalist interested in magic. You have to find out about this bar magician.

The business card and Google say that Pitkänen can be found in the Magic Temple.

Playing cards are an important tool in close-up magic, where tricks are performed right in front of the audience’s eyes.

Black-talking the space is dominated by a red curtain and a red carpet, illuminated by bright lamps. On the floor is a table with a pile of Rubik’s cubes.

This is a performance space dedicated to magic.

Located on Temppelikatu in Töölö, the 35-seat Magic Temple is the first magic theater in Helsinki and the second in Finland. The theater opened its doors more than a year ago.

The magic temple is Toomas Pitkänen and his colleagues Markus Tervon job. The space is deliberately small, as both of them specialize in close range magic.

The idea is that the spectators are as close as possible to the magician, so that the tricks are performed right under their eyes.

“Magic is divided into close-up and stage magic, which have different tricks and a completely different feel. In close-up magic, the magician and the audience have more interaction, which affects the performance,” says Tervo.

When practicing magic tricks, there is also a reason to go to the audience. That’s why Pitkänen often goes around bars and cafes doing tricks on unsuspecting customers.

“You can immediately see which tricks work, which don’t and what still needs to be improved.”

The magic temple the shows are all about theater, that is, the tricks are part of the intriguing story. Now there is a show in the software called Revelation.

Although magicians usually don’t tell how the tricks are done, this time the audience gets to peek a little behind the curtain.

“For example, we reveal something about how magicians divert the audience’s attention to make the trick work. But in the end, the viewer is still left with more questions than answers,” says Tervo.

The idea of ​​establishing a magic theater came from Pitkäsen. He had read about a magic theater that operated in London’s Egyptian Hall in the 19th century, which had two shows every day of the year.

On the wall of the magic temple, there is an advertising poster of the prototype, the Maskelyne And Cooke theater.

Even Pitkänen didn’t think that big, as long as he could get a performance space for, say, a month. The job would not be successful alone, so Pitkänen also needed someone else to join.

“In the summer of 2021, Toomas called to ask if we should go for a walk in the forest. There he presented the idea of ​​a stationary magic theater. I decided to go along”, Tervo recalls.

“Without the grant from the Center for the Promotion of the Arts, none of this would have happened. We had to get lights, grandstand structures and other interior decoration. Together with Toomas, we built the theater ourselves.”

Long and Tervo have known each other since 2011, when the teenage magicians took part in an audition for the Suomen Taikurit association. In order to become a member, you must already know something.

Both were enthusiastic about magic already in childhood.

“When I was 13 years old, I was at a summer camp when another camper showed a couple of magic tricks with a deck of cards. He also taught them to me,” says Pitkänen.

“I got so excited that as soon as we went to the cabin, I looked for tricks online on my uncle’s cell phone. After that, I always had a deck of cards with me.”

Despite their young age, Toomas Pitkänen (left) and Markus Tervo have already acquired their spurs. The Suomen Taikapiiri association has just awarded them with the prestigious Emeritus Reijo Salminen rotating prize.

The fact that he lived in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan for more than ten years during his childhood and youth made him a special magician of the Long Road. His father did development cooperation in Central Asia.

There wasn’t much of a practice club in Tajikistan, so you had to learn the tricks yourself. Pitkäse soon became a minor local celebrity.

“Once there was a funeral in the neighborhood. From there, grown men asked us if Toomas was home and if he could do magic tricks.”

Markus Tervon his love for magic was ignited at the age of six when he watched it on television by David Copperfield appearance. The magician saw himself in half with a circular saw in the show.

“I watched in amazement when the lower and upper parts of Copperfield were moved apart,” Tervo recalls.

“When the pieces were put back together, the feeling of joy was so strong that I still remember it. I fell in love with magic at that moment.”

The beginning of Tervo’s career also involves living abroad. The family moved to Thailand for three years when Tervo’s father was hired to design power plants in the country.

In Thailand, the stalls sold magic tricks intended for children, and my mother had to buy them when Tervo got sick. Mother was also able to watch as Tervo and his little brother Miika organized magic shows in the family living room.

“Mother had to buy entrance tickets and popcorn. My mother is still our most loyal customer.”

The equipment of the magic temple also includes a classic magician’s hat.

Long and Tervo are only at the beginning of their careers. Pitkänen is 27 years old and Tervo a year younger.

“We are still in children’s shoes. You can work as a magician no matter how old you are,” says Tervo.

An example is the one who founded Finland’s first magic theater in his home Jorma Airaksinen. Nilsiäläinen still does magic even at the age of 80.

Still, becoming a professional in magic was not a clear choice for Pitkäsen and Tervo either, because it means becoming a private entrepreneur.

In Finland, forty people support themselves as magicians, and everyone has to market themselves and get work gigs. There must be motivation and inner fire for work.

Both Pitkänen and Tervo managed to start their university studies. Pitkäse was supposed to become a Master of Science in Information Processing. Tervo, on the other hand, changed his engineering studies to mathematics, which he had time to study for four years.

Then both did a disappearing act at the university.

Pitkänen justifies the decision: “We only have one life. Why not spend it doing what you really love?”