He Liverpool of England It continues to move in the offices, taking advantage of the fact that several of its players are concentrated with their respective teams on the Fifa date.

This Wednesday, the team Merseyside announced the new sports director Richard Hughes who will assume his new position from June 1 at the AXA training center. The Scot will replace Michael Edwards, who leaves his position after being appointed as executive director of football at Fenway Sports Group.

“I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. “Liverpool FC is a unique club and I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve them in this capacity,” he said after being announced.

Hughes44 years old, has extensive experience as a sports director after holding this position for more than 10 years in Bournemoutha club where he left his mark after a very successful spell on the south coast of England.

It should be noted that Liverpool's new sporting director had a stint as a player and was international for Scotlandin his career he played more than 300 games as a midfielder in Portsmouth and Bournemouth.

Luis Díaz, Liverpool striker Photo:EFE Share

“People rightly talk about the rich history this organization can boast, but what really excites me is the present and the future. Jurgen Klopp “He is leading an exceptional team and squad and, in addition, the commitment to young players and their path to the first team is also exceptional,” he said.

Hughes He will have an important challenge from the moment he takes over as sports director: he will have to choose a replacement for the German coach. Jurgen Klopp, who announced a few months ago that he was leaving the bench Liverpool due to accumulated fatigue of 9 years.

“I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with assuming this position. It will be my job, to work with Michael (Edwards) and lead the existing football operations team, as well as the wider AXA Training Center staff, to make good decisions,” he explained.

Jurgen Klopp Photo:AFP Share

He added: “That's really what the job entails: you have to make the kind of good decisions that improve the prospects of having a team that wins and excites the fans. It is what he Liverpool has done well for a long time and the benefits are there for all to see.

Michael Edwards, who will leave his role at the end of this season and will now serve as FSG's Football SEO explained: “I am delighted that Richard has agreed to join us in this vitally important role. I have known him for half my life professionally and personally and he is absolutely someone who embodies the best values ​​of Liverpool FC. “I completely trust him.”

He added: “He has exceptional judgment and a track record of making intelligent decisions that benefit the organizations he represents. So much Richard Like me, we are aware of the weight of responsibility that comes with working in this capacity for a club like this. The fact that he is excited and energized by the challenge ahead is important.”

Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague. Photo:AFP Share

Regarding the appointment of the new coach, he expressed: “It is clear to everyone that Jürgen will leave a legacy on which to build and in Richard We have the right person to make the key decisions and provide the leadership that will take us into a bright future. “As a very successful chapter comes to an end for Liverpool in the summer, the aim of everyone here is for another to begin, and with Richard I am confident we have the right person in position to achieve this goal.”

Another of the issues that Hughes must address is the future of the Colombian Luis Diaz and the renewals of several stars, for weeks there has been talk in England that Fought could be on the exit ramp because the club hopes to raise a significant sum of money to undertake the contract extensions of Trent-Alexander Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

SPORTS