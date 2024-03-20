Thirteen years have passed since the explosion of the nuclear power plant in Fukushima, in Japan, caused by the Tōhoku tsunami and earthquake; Now, for the first time, images of how the place looked were taken thanks to the use of a drone. The captures made generated chills despite the fact that time has passed since one of the most terrible moments that the man had to live through. Asian country.

March 11, 2011 is one of the most remembered days in the history of Japan due to the 18,500 deaths caused by a magnitude 9.1 tsunami and, later, an earthquake. But this natural catastrophe also involved a nuclear disaster that caused the explosion of the reactors at the Fukushima plant, located in Ōkuma, a situation that over the years was compared to Chernobyl.

Currently, both the Japanese government and the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) have the objective of beginning a cleanup of the radiation left in that place, which will take a long time of research, work and effort. The company in charge of this investigation shared photographs of the remains left by this disaster that shocked Japan and the entire world.

High-definition images show the remains of reactor number 1 of the nuclear power plant for the first time since its construction. burst. In them, deformed materials, destroyed and displaced equipment can be seen despite the darkness.

However, those in charge of this investigation cannot determine if the hanging pieces are melted fuel or part of the equipment that exploded. In all the captures you can also see: floating particlesor in the air thanks to the lighting provided by drones.

In any case, these images shock anyone, especially those who had to suffer this disaster. It is worth mentioning that the reactor still has more than 880 tons of molten nuclear fuel that is highly radioactive.

This first instance of research was carried out so that a team of scientists began to develop the technology and robots necessary to eliminate the radioactive fuel that complicates the development of human life in the area. For example, for every day that passes, more than 130 tons of water are contaminated in that area.

This is just a kickstart to be able to know in depth the complete state of the reactors. The objective, in principle, is for the Japanese government and TEPCO to clean the plant within a period of between 30 and 40 yearsbut according to experts, this is an overly optimistic number.

These are not the first images that have been revealed of the consequences of the plant explosion. In 2017, some photographs were shared of a town near Fukushima, where everything was left as it was, but abandoned, as if it were a ghost town.

This catastrophe forever changed the lives of the survivors, since many lost their homes due to the tsunami, but those who preserved their homes had to move from that place due to the dangerous radiation emitted by the nuclear plants. Currently, there are many documentaries that portray the dramatic minutes that the Japanese lived that day in 2011, where different families recount the nightmare they had to go through and its aftermath.

