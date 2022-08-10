Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Luis Díaz, does he look alike or not? His appearance in the Fifa 23 video game is revealed

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2022
in Sports
Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz in FIFA 23

Luis Diaz in FIFA 23

In social networks there is division on the image of the player.

The videogame FIFA 23developed by Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, presented in July its novelties for its next edition that will go on sale on September 30, with the great novelty that, after having several female teams in previous games, it will include for the first time women’s clubs from the English and French leagues, making a total of 24.

In addition, it will have the rights to the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. For this new release, EA Sports introduced an evolution of HyperMotion2 technology for facial recognition .

“We use this next-generation technology to capture the men’s and women’s professional teams in high-intensity matches that translates millions of data points into new animations in real time,” said Nick Wlodyka, general manager of EA Sports.

This is what Lucho looks like

Colombian soccer player Luis Díaz is present in the video game that is already a sensation on social networks.

Although Díaz had already appeared briefly in the promotional video, and not in front, now what would be his true appearance in the video game is circulating on networks.

The image of the player already generates controversy among those who believe that the virtual Díaz does not look like the real Díaz. Other users do see a great resemblance.

Diaz appears with a haircut very much in the style of the one he has sported since arriving in England to join Liverpool.

SPORTS

