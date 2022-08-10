Party members reportedly sought out Walter Delgatti to talk about the security of electronic voting machines.

Members of the PL (Liberal Party) reportedly met with hacker Walter Delgatti to talk about the security of electronic voting machines. The information was released by G1 and confirmed to Power 360 by Delgatti’s lawyer, Ariovaldo Moreira. However, the PL campaign team denies meeting with the hacker.

According to him, the meeting was organized by federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and held on Tuesday (9.Aug.2022). In addition to her, the party president would also be present, Valdemar Costa Neto. The hacker is responsible for leaking dialogues from Lava Jato authorities, such as former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol and former judge Sergio Moro.

The lawyer said that Delgatti had a conversation scheduled with the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for this Wednesday morning (Aug 10), but did not confirm whether the meeting actually took place. The president was this morning at the opening of the National Meeting of Agro, organized by the CNA (Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil).

Moreira also claimed to have guided Delgatti to leave the party because he did not like the content of the conversations. Both would have come to Brasília for the meeting.

In an interview with Forum Magazinein July, the hacker even declared that, in this year’s elections, he would vote for the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro’s biggest opponent.

“Today’s Walter, without a doubt, votes for Lula, and not only do I vote, but I ask them to vote for Lula, I campaign. I will press 13”he told the magazine.

O Power 360 contacted deputy Carla Zambelli and Secom (Secretariat of Communication) to talk about the alleged meetings with Delgatti, but received no response until the publication of this report.