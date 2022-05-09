Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said at a press conference on Monday that he still believes in the ‘Reds’ chances of winning the Premier League crown. in the fight that he maintains with Manchester City, preserving the illusion of a historic ‘poker’ of titles.

City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points, also taking their best goal difference against the ‘Reds’ to four. after the 5-0 victory against Newcastle on Sunday, when Liverpool could only draw (1-1) at home with Tottenham.

Nevertheless, Klopp rejected views that his team will now focus on the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday and the Champions League final against Real Madrid. on May 28.

“Until it’s possible to win the title, why would we stop believing? That’s what we do.” Klopp added at the press conference prior to Tuesday’s Premier League game against Aston Villa.

“It is clear that the league is not finished because there are three games left. And my concern now is how to win our games”, Indian. City is first with 86 units, Liverpool has 83.

The bills

There are three points that separate Liverpool, but the goal difference also plays. Diaz’s club have + 64, his rival has +68, data in case of equality in points.

Liverpool have two away games, against Aston Villa and Southampton, but receives Wolverhampton at home.

City will face Wolverhampton, West Ham United and will close the Premier against Aston Villa.

