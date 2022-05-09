Ahsoka, the young Jedi Padawan we met in works such as The Clone Wars (both movies and TV series), will receive a TV series dedicated to her and just today shooting began.

It is a character who was born and raised, it can be said, in animated worksexcept for The Mandalorian (here is our review of the first episode), where she was played by Rosario Dawson.

To direct the work of Ahsoka, the new series made in Star Wars, will be director Peter Ramseywhich we have already seen at work in Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, an animated film masterpiece winner, among other things, of an Academy Award and a film that indirectly contributed to the success of Arcane as it was used the same animation technique.

Also in this series it will be the actress Rosario Dawson to take on her role. A coherent choice, as mentioned, with what we have seen in The Mandalorian, another series linked to the narrative universe of the Star Wars and which has met with great success among audiences and critics.

It is not clear, at least at the moment, if other characters we have seen and loved in The Mandalorian will appear with her. nor have any details regarding the plot of this new opera been revealed.

Obviously, not even the release date was revealed but, according to some insiders, it should be released between the autumn of this year and next spring. A time window not too far away. Needless to say, this series will be available upon release on Disney +.

We just have to wait for official news on the matter, including the release date and maybe even a trailer to help us familiarize ourselves with this character for which George Lucas has enlisted the help of his daughters to write it and to outline his personality. We can not wait.