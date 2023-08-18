Luis Díaz and his wife “reveal” the sex of their second child

He Liverpool of Luis Diaz They take advantage of the transfer market in Europe and have strengthened their midfield, an area where they needed one more piece for the rest of the season, but the Colombian has another surprise.

The frustrated steps of Moisés Caicedo or Romeo Lavia who pointed to Liverpool and ended up in Chelsea, the Reds decided to sign the Japanese Wataru Endo.

family expands

At 30 years old, the Asian has the opportunity to make the leap to the football elite, coming from Stuttgart, club where he has been a member since 2019.

Dpíz, in those days, is well concentrated, he has scored his goals, he has had a very good start to the season.

Some time ago it was learned that the striker and his wife, Geraldine PonceThey were expecting their second child.

Roma Díaz is the first offspring of the couple, but another is on the way and although the sixth has not been revealed, there are clues that confirm that it will be another girl.

Ponce, on his social networks, uploaded some photos and the smoke that is seen is pink, so it is tacitly said that it will be a woman. the one that will be born soon.

