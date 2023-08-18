Friday, August 18, 2023
Luis Díaz and his wife “reveal” the sex of their second child

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in Sports
Luis Díaz and his wife "reveal" the sex of their second child

Luis Diaz and Geraldine Ponce

The couple have shared more than 6 years.

Photo:

Instagram: gera25ponce / EFE

The couple have shared more than 6 years.

Geraldine Ponce gave clear clues.

He Liverpool of Luis Diaz They take advantage of the transfer market in Europe and have strengthened their midfield, an area where they needed one more piece for the rest of the season, but the Colombian has another surprise.

See also  The best signing of this Apertura 2022 was that of Tiago Volpi with Toluca

The frustrated steps of Moisés Caicedo or Romeo Lavia who pointed to Liverpool and ended up in Chelsea, the Reds decided to sign the Japanese Wataru Endo.
(Video: James Rodríguez, this is how his first ‘tantrum’ in the dressing room was recorded)

family expands

At 30 years old, the Asian has the opportunity to make the leap to the football elite, coming from Stuttgart, club where he has been a member since 2019.

Dpíz, in those days, is well concentrated, he has scored his goals, he has had a very good start to the season.

Some time ago it was learned that the striker and his wife, Geraldine PonceThey were expecting their second child.

Roma Díaz is the first offspring of the couple, but another is on the way and although the sixth has not been revealed, there are clues that confirm that it will be another girl.

Ponce, on his social networks, uploaded some photos and the smoke that is seen is pink, so it is tacitly said that it will be a woman. the one that will be born soon.
(Egan Bernal is confirmed to ride the Tour of Spain)

See also  Claudio Caniggia, investigated for reporting abuse and mistreatment of his wife

