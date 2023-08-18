How did you feel about the content of this article?

Havana is among the cities with the highest number of illegal migrants leaving Cuba | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

The US Embassy in Cuba reported this Thursday (17) the arrival of a flight to Havana with 29 Cuban citizens who were deported for trying to enter the country without authorization.

This year alone, the US government has already “returned” more than 100 illegal immigrants on flights to the island, according to data from the Cuban Ministry of the Interior.

In April, the Biden government resumed operations to deport Cubans by air, a program created in 2020, still during the administration of Republican Donald Trump.

According to the ministry, most of the deported immigrants are residents of the provinces of Havana, Artemisa, Matanzas and Granma.

Attempts to leave the country took place after the worsening of the socioeconomic crisis under the regime of dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, successor to the Castro brothers.

The island’s population faces a lack of basic foodstuffs, shortages of medicine and money in the banks, high inflation and an increase in political persecution of government opponents.