Luis de la Fuente has extended his contract as coach of the Spanish men's team until 2026. The coach from Haro, champion of the last edition of the Nations League, will take charge of La Roja in the next two major events: the Euro 2024 that It will be played in Germany and will try to get a ticket for the 2026 World Cup to be played in Mexico, Canada and the United States. “The Management Commission has approved authorizing the federation bodies to exercise the renewal clause included in the national coach's contract,” reported the highest body of Spanish football, which is still pending an electoral call in the coming months.

At the end of last year, the sports director, Albert Luque, spoke with the interim president of the federation, Pedro Rocha, to activate the unilateral clause that existed in the then current contract of Luis de la Fuente, which expired in June 2024. , in the middle of the next Euro Cup. According to what they say in the Las Rozas sports area, the idea was to provide tranquility to a “successful” project. “The players trust him. There is a very good feeling. Most of these footballers have been European champions with Luis in the lower categories,” add the same sources in relation to the championships he won in 2015 (U19) and in 2019 (U21), with players such as Unai Simón, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Rodrigo and Marco Asensio, among others.

Pedro Rocha, at that time, warned those responsible for the sports area that he agreed, but that the Management Commission had to approve it. “Luis, work calmly because your renewal is a matter of time,” they explained to De la Fuente. “The Management Commission considers that the renewal of De la Fuente is a necessary step for the national team and for the institution that directs Spanish football, by providing stability to the national team in preparation for the Euro Cup, which will begin next month June”, concluded the RFEF statement.

Stability is precisely what De la Fuente needed in command of La Roja. “He is a coach who never had to go through a crisis. In the quarry, what problem could you have? And now he has had to go through a difficult situation every FIFA matchday,” an RFEF employee recalled at the time. The first obstacle he had to overcome was the departure of Sergio Ramos from the national team. And his position faltered after the defeat to Scotland in Euro2024 qualifying. But the Nations League won and Las Rozas was filled with peace. Until Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso without his consent at the Women's World Cup celebrations and De la Fuente was once again targeted after effusively applauding the former president's speech in the Assembly in which he insisted that he was not planning to resign.

He asked for forgiveness from the source. “He is a person with a lot of common sense. If he makes a mistake, he recognizes it. When there is a problem, it doesn't get complicated. He solves things easily for him and for the people who work on his team,” they explain in the federation. “How do I prepare for the noise?” He analyzed; “I've been doing this for 40 years. Something will help, I say. I have been on the pitch, in the offices, on the benches… I think I will have some experience.”

The experience of De la Fuente, 62, led him to inherit the La Roja bench after the goodbye of Luis Enrique. Along the way, external noise and internal calm, in addition to the Nations League title last summer.

