The president promised to carry out the population census for the month of March 2024 after the Santa Cruz region, the Bolivian economic engine, maintained a strike for 36 days, defending that a new census would allow them to have more state allocations and greater parliamentary representation. . Evo Morales, leader of Luis Arce’s party, has classified the decision as a “historic error.”

More than a month of protests in the Bolivian region of Santa Cruz have led President Luis Arce to relent and confirm that the new Bolivian population census will be carried out in March 2024. The petition was launched from the main economic engine of the Andean nation because they considered that their territory was being under-represented in parliament and received less state funding than their actual population.

The measure was announced on the night of December 2 by President Arce in a television speech lasting more than 30 minutes in which the leader, who belongs to the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) party, was highly critical of sectors of the opposition and his own political formation, which have come to describe him as a “traitor”.

Arce gave a detailed presentation of the Law for the Application of the Results of the Population and Housing Census in the Financial and Electoral Fields, approved in parliament by a large part of the opposition and by a sector of the Movement for Socialism, although rejected by the most loyal bank and closest to the former president and party leader, Evo Morales.

Arce defended himself against his critics, assuring that “it is not a right-wing law”, but that it was proposed by a colleague from the Movement for Socialism and that “it does not violate powers.”

“With the firmness of our point of view, we were able to defeat the plans of small sectors that sought to generate social upheaval in our country in a strategic alliance, destabilize democracy and, if possible, shorten my presidential term,” added Luis Arce.

A woman removes rubble that was used to block a street in Santa Cruz (Bolivia). EFE – Stringer

The president was very critical of the party comrades who were opposed to his decision. “For those who, from my own ranks, agree to shorten our mandate, I also want to tell them that they are wrong, that the enemy is not among us and that unity is the best weapon that the people have to defeat group interests.”

Evo Morales classifies the decision as a “historic error”

However, the reaction of former President Evo Morales was very negative. In his Twitter account, he assured that “The promulgation of the census law by our brother President Luis Arce will be a historic error, as it is the 1st time that a president signs a law that makes the decree itself unnecessary. the”.

And he continued to wonder if this decision was “premeditated by the coup opposition”, referring to those politicians and parties that supported his forced removal from power in 2019 and who remained in power for several months on an interim basis until Luis’s victory. Maple.

We warn that behind the return of the neoliberal pactocracy, the pact of impunity in exchange for governability is hidden. Opportunism and the ambitions of a few have subjected our elected government with 55.11% to the control of the minority benches of the right — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 2, 2022



The truth is that the current president has been pressured by an indefinite strike of the nation’s largest economic engine that was already beginning to resist the Bolivian economy and that had left a confrontation between protesters and police, four dead and numerous injured and detained.

Santa Cruz is the largest conservative stronghold in Bolivia, a region where the MAS always obtains discreet results, something significant if the census update contemplates an increase in parliamentary representation.

with EFE