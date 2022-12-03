Los Mochis became yesterday the headquarters of a rally in defense of women by adapting the City Council, headed by Mayor Gerardo Vargas, the purple agenda of the Sinaloa congress in favor of women and girls.

The event, which took place at 11 am on the esplanade of the Municipal Palace, was attended, in addition to the municipal authorities, by the deputies: Almendra Negrete, Cecilia Covarrubias, César Guerrero and Feliciano Castro, who explained that the main reason for the agenda is Legislate for the safety and well-being of Sinaloan women. “Until dignity becomes custom.”

The event is part of the 16 days of activism to eradicate the violence against women.

As can be seen, the efforts of the authorities and legislators are combined. On paper, the program is unprecedented, never before has such a political will been shown to advance gender equality, but now it needs to yield good results and vindicate women in all spheres: social, political and labor.

Potpourri. Governor Rubén Rocha undertook a national tour over the weekend. The day before yesterday he attended, together with several of his companions, Morenista rulers, to give their full support to the new governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara, so that after his inauguration he will implement the Fourth Transformation in that state and combat the sequel of corruption and delay that remains after several decades of PRI governments.

Yesterday he traveled to Veracruz, where he was appointed president of the Permanent Commission for Crime Prevention and Citizen Participation, at the meeting of the National Council of Public Safety chaired by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The appointment is a recognition of the advances in security matters that the Sinaloan authorities have achieved and have reduced crime rates, thus beginning to remove from Sinaloa the stigma that it was one of the most violent states in the country.

SCANDAL. By the way, in the field of public security, the alleged release by the US government of Édgar Valdez, known as Barbi, the alleged Mexican capo apprehended during the six-year term of former President Felipe Calderón, continues to raise dust.

It is said that it is not that they have released him, but that they are protecting him against any attack because they consider him one of the key witnesses in the trial against former Security Secretary Genaro García Luna. Before being extradited to the United States, Barbi made public statements accusing Genaro García and Calderón of personally chairing meetings in which they agreed with drug cartels. It is anticipated that he will put out a lot of rags in the sun.

BREAK. We are entering the final stretch of the year and apart from the PAS, most of the leaders of the political parties are asleep, it seems that they have already gone on Christmas vacation because it is not known that the PRI members, Morenistas, PAN members and PRD members have carried out any activity for the benefit of the population.