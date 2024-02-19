Almost 90 percent of flights are canceled on Tuesday. The conflicts within the company are about money and more. In the dispute over a social partner charter, a collective bargaining expert advises: “Lufthansa should insist on it.”

Standstill: 80 to 90 percent of Lufthansa flights are said to be canceled due to the day of the strike. Image: Reuters

ZMore satisfied customers – that’s what Carsten Spohr, CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa, wants. During the pandemic crisis, they experienced service restrictions, which was followed by a temporarily jerky ramp-up of operations. Discontent continues to this day. And the more modern seats for long-haul flights – announced for years – are delayed until at least the summer.

With happier flying, things are complicated in the short term. In addition, strikes ensure that planes do not even take off. This Tuesday, the Verdi union is calling on Lufthansa's more than 20,000 ground workers to go on strike. The group warns travelers of “severe restrictions”, 80 to 90 percent of flights are canceled and there should be cancellations as early as Monday evening.