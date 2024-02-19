Youth and the desired future
A few days ago, under the supervision of the chair of the Alliance of Civilizations, which I chair, the students of the Euro-Mediterranean University in Fez organized the first summit of African and Euro-Mediterranean youth, at the headquarters of the Moroccan Parliament. The summit brought together students from more than thirty countries who addressed various topics such as Atlantic openness, multilateral partnership, facing future challenges, etc.
It is worth noting that cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the countries of the region, especially within the framework of various Atlantic-African projects, is a safe path to regional integration, joint economic take-off, and encouraging development dynamism.
The speech addressed by King Mohammed VI, on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the Green March, focused on the importance of “South-South” cooperation, explaining that it is cooperation based on universal values such as solidarity, mutual support, and openness in order to achieve everything that our continent awaits… and facilitating The access of the Sahel countries to the Atlantic Ocean represents a wise strategy that has the necessary capabilities to unleash the enormous capabilities of the Sahel partners.
In this regard, we can point to the “Nigeria-Morocco” gas pipeline project as a pioneering project that will pass through a number of sub-Saharan African countries, and it falls within the framework of the continuity of efforts made by the Kingdom for a prosperous Africa, within the framework of pioneering initiatives that provide unprecedented capabilities that would Promoting regional integration and cooperation. These students, who are future leaders, had the opportunity to make their voices heard and participate in these pioneering initiatives, from the heart of the Moroccan Parliament, and in parallel with the eighth meeting of heads of parliaments and the 17th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean.
The students read in front of Mediterranean and international parliamentary figures the “Declaration of the Future,” in which they presented their vision of what the world should be like, in which they stressed the need to strengthen cooperation between Africa and Europe from the perspective of the benefit of all in a “win-win” framework, and to transform words into actions in the field of Climate, especially since there are climate changes that have direct repercussions on our planet, especially on agriculture and food security, and the high rate of poverty, especially in African countries. Total rainfall decreases by a very large percentage compared to normal levels, and this severe decrease in rain recorded after extremely dry spring seasons, Accompanied by heat waves, it exacerbates soil dryness. Therefore, according to the Youth Declaration, an orderly, responsible, just and logical transition to a clean energy system must be achieved, and the financial aid promised by previous climate summits must be granted to developing countries, especially in Africa, which contributes only 4% of the total emissions causing pollution, which leads to Warming of the Earth's atmosphere.
Despite this, the continent is paying dearly for global warming. The youth also called on the assembled parliaments to create a Marshall Project on the continent in order to invest in the human element, encourage scientific research and innovation, engage in the economy and society of knowledge and communication, and give new breath to the system of scientific and technical research on the African continent, in cooperation with the Euro-Mediterranean space, which will allow… It is impossible to break with poverty, terrorism, and illegal immigration.
*Moroccan academic
