The market for Blue Cross It has been a rise and fall of emotions, the Machine aimed to undergo a total dismantling of the squad, the first two to leave, both figures of the team Orbelín Pineda and Yoshimar Yotún, they were joined by other groups with less relevance within the team until reach the imminent and practically signed departures of Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez, the great figures of the ninth title and the end of the drought.
However, the celestial ones did not collapse due to the casualties and moved within the market to reinforce the team with players with good value within the Liga Mx, Christian Tabó, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Carlos Rodríguez and Erik Lira, in addition, now the celestial are looking outside at least a couple of reinforcements to complete the team, including a former Atlético de Madrid, Luciano Vietto.
Arab press assures with great certainty that the Argentine striker will arrive at Cruz Azul in exchange for 5 million dollars and with a two-year contract, information that has been ratified by local media. For more than a year, Vietto has been linked to the machine, however, there was a condition for this to take place, the departure of Jonathan Rodríguez, which has already been signed.
