Reduced to serious condition due to the negligence of those people, the dog Emerson one day managed to escape in search of help.

The little dog protagonist of this story is called Emerson. He was found on the street, in serious condition, by volunteers from the local association. The puppy had few teeth, due to a lifetime of poor dental care and had a leg injury that became infected.

He had managed to escape from that house made of suffering and pain and had walked non-stop, hoping to reach a safe place. Fortunately, someone alerted the rescuers and when they tried to console him, they realized that he was still trembling with fear.

Given the severity of the leg injury, the vet decided to have him undergo a surgery, hoping to be able to save her. Unfortunately, complications arose during the operation and the doctor eventually had to to amputate the paw.

The new life of the Emerson dog

Today Emerson is a different dog and lives with one new mom named Micaela and with the rest of her family. The woman accepted him just as he is, with three legs. She takes care of him and is helping him day after day forget his sad past.

The video of the rescue went viral on social networks and warmed the hearts of thousands of people. There transformation from the day of the discovery to the day of adoption, it is truly incredible. Emerson was an injured little dog, in serious condition and with sad eyes, but today he has become a healthy dog, with clean fur and eyes that sparkle with joy.

The biggest thanks goes to those who saw him on the street and alarmed the volunteers and the rescuers themselves, who came to his aid, who treated him and gave him a second chance to be happy. Don’t stay indifferent in front of a needy animal, because yours small gesture it can change his entire life forever.