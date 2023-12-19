Long live love! Luciana Fuster surprised all the viewers and participants of 'This is war' arriving on set in a white limousine. Her partner Patricio Parodi was very excited about her reunion and even admitted that he was “drooling” when he saw her.

How was the reunion between Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi?

Luciana Fuster was on the set of 'This is war' today, December 19, to talk about her experience after winning the Miss Grand International. And not only that, but it also marked the reunion between the beauty queen and Patricio Parodi after being separated for two months.

The couple sealed the moment with a romantic and passionate kiss that provoked cheers from all the members of 'This is war'.

What did Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi say about their romance?

Despite the sweet moment, Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi lived an uncomfortable moment when they had to talk about the future of their relationship and the rumors of a possible crisis between them due to distance.

“The truth is that it has never crossed our minds, it is bad press that wants to speculate with the distance, […] “They make assumptions as if Luciana and I had talked about something, as if we had had a fight and nothing to do with it, and that makes all our followers write to us worried.”Patricio explained.