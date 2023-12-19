The encryption of a telegram from 1941 was published for the first time a day before the German attack.

The leadership of the People's Commissariat of State Security (NKGB) of the USSR on the evening of June 21, 1941 received one of the latest messages about the imminent start of the war of Nazi Germany against the USSR. Corresponding encryption for the first time published Presidential Library.

A telegram sent to the People's Commissar of State Security of the USSR Vsevolod Merkulov from the head of the NKGB department for the Leningrad region Pavel Kuprin states that “[по] According to agent “Chernov”, on the morning of June 20, the German consulate received a telegram sent by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs from the SFG company, which offered eight German specialists called from Leningrad [в] Germany, send by plane [с] in such a way that they would proceed until the morning of June 22 [через] border, because [в] otherwise it will be too late.”

In addition, the message says that “Chernov”, in a conversation with the Chancellor of the Consulate Buchholz and Consul Dienstmann, who had been summoned from Germany, found out that “military actions are expected (in) the next two to four days, and the initiative will belong to Germany.” This information Buchholz received from the German Ambassador to the USSR Werner von Schulenburg, whom he met in Moscow.

In Moscow, the telegram was received from Leningrad at 20.10 on June 21, and deciphered at 21.30.

Earlier, the head of the Federal Archive Agency (Rosarchive), Andrei Artizov, said that the Great Patriotic War began 45 minutes earlier than is generally believed in domestic historiography – at 03:15 in the morning. “The war has begun – always in Soviet historiography [указывалось] – at four o'clock in the morning. Here the documents show that at 3:15 a.m. the bombing of Soviet cities began – in fact it [война] started 45 minutes earlier,” he said.