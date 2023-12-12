The missing worker was found alive by his wife Elisa: Luca Livieri is well and has finally embraced his family again

An important turning point in the case of Luca Livieri, the worker missing for a month. It was his wife who found him and brought him home. Despite the appeals, even on live TV thanks to the program Chi l'ha visto and despite the investigations by the police, the man seemed to have disappeared into thin air.

Credit: Who saw it

Luca Livieri is alive and has hugged his family again. The worker disappeared in November, but last Saturday the happy ending everyone was hoping for arrived. A friend, a Mestre football ultras like him, has it met by chance in Pordenone, during the markets. She stopped to talk to him and advised him to go home because everyone was worried, but Luca refused, explaining to him about the serious economic problems behind his departure.

The friend tried to alarm the Carabinieri, but within moments they lost sight of him. Luca has disappeared among the market stalls. After his disappearance, his wife discovered a withdrawal of around 7 thousand euros. After hearing the news from her friend, Elisa was saddened, she couldn't understand why the husband didn't want to go home:

It makes me feel worse, I don't understand what's behind it. I want to talk to him face to face. Learn from him what happened, then he will be free to make the choices he believes.

So she went to Pordenone in person and looked for him. She showed her photo to the residents and discovered that she often went to a bar, almost always at the same time. She so she waited for him and she realized that she Luca he was in a state of confusion. He was convinced that he had only been missing from home for 3 days. Since his disappearance he had walked to the city, 24 hours straight. He lived like a homeless personate at Caritas.

Elisa brought him home and now takes care of him. The whole community rejoiced as soon as they heard the news, the happy ending everyone was hoping for had finally arrived. Luca has hugged his family again. The First Citizen made himself available to give all the necessary help.