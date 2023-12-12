Breuil-Cervinia is the fifth most attractive ski destination in the world according to Savills Prime Price Index. The ranking dominated by the USA

The controversy over the name change certainly hasn't affected the reputation of Breuil-Cervinia in the eyes of snow lovers. According to Prime Price Indexor the price index of prestigious real estate destinations drawn up by Ski Report Of Savillsthe Italian ski resort symbol of Valle d'Aosta it ranks fifth among the most attractive in the world. The analysis of Savills it is based on parameters such as snow cover, reliability, season length, altitude and temperature.

The first two places in the ranking are occupied by Aspen And Vail in Colorado (USA), followed by Zermatt in Switzerland. As for Italy, later Breuil-Cervinia we have Cortina d'Ampezzo in 39th place e Pinzolo at 46°, rewarded above all for the temperature and altitude reachable.

“Italy remains one of the most sought-after destinations globally for those intending to buy a house in the mountains and is especially appreciated by foreign investors. – explains Danilo OrlandoHead of Residential, at Savills at pambianconews.com – In the prime and ultra-prime market segments, where buyers are less dependent on finance and a marked shortage of supply persists, we expect the positive price trend to continue during 2024″.

As regards the Prime Residential Indexwhich analyzes the prices of prestigious assets, is the only Italian in the top twenty positions Cortina d'Ampezzo in 17th place. The city that will host the 2026 Winter Olympics has seen a 6% increase in high-end property prices averaging 14,800 euros per square meter.

