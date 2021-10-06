Home » News » Luca Onestini: who is the new girlfriend?

The former tronista of Men and Women seems to have finally turned the page after the stormy end of his love affair with the Czech model Ivana Mrazova. Luca Onestini has literally lost his head for the Spanish journalist Cristina Porta he met at Secret Story.

Luca Onestini, former well-known face of Men and women he was born in Big Brother Vip he would finally forget his ex-girlfriend, the Czech model he met during his experience at the famous reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini.

In these months Luca is participating in another reality show but this time in Spain where he met Cristina.

Luca Onestini crazy about Cristina

The former gieffino Luca Onestini is having a new experience a Secret Story, the famous Spanish reality show; in the program Luca he got to know many new people including the beautiful journalist Cristina Porta.

Between the two a very special relationship would be born immediately made up of complicity, smiles and special gestures; during a game organized by the production there would also be a passionate kiss strongly desired by Luca and which was promptly returned by the journalist.

For Honesty therefore, the intense love affair with Ivana Mrazova it would be officially outdated and is now only a distant memory; between the two things had not ended in the best way between accusations on social media, controversy and heavy digs.

The words about Ivana

Read also: Men and women, Luca Onestini: goodbye Ivana with “her”

During his experience a Secret Story, Luca he indulged in some confessions about his ex by telling that.

“She didn’t like me learning Spanish. She just didn’t like it. Because? The reason is that he feared that I could do things here in Spain. It’s not easy when you build a story with someone who does the same job as you. There are often jealousies and in love there can be no such jealousy. What was she jealous of? Of many things. Such as the study. You can’t get angry because I’m studying and you tell me I’m selfish because I’m studying. She told me I was just being selfish because I was studying and didn’t spend time with her. He told me “you don’t talk to me, we are not together and you study”.

In fact, between a television experience and another, the young man is following in his father’s footsteps and is studying to become a dentist.

To now bring the serenity back to his love life Cristina Porta, the well-known and famous young journalist in Spain made known by the transmission Butterfly Hunter during which he had the opportunity to interview people of the caliber such as Antonio Banderas and Ricky Martin. If they are roses ..