It is no mystery that many users around the world use the well-known platform YouTube to listen to music, and this is one of the reasons that led to the creation of the YouTube Music service, a service that allows you to listen to music through the well-known platform in a way that is closest to other competitors such as Spotify and Amazon Music.

One of the most popular features is the one that involves listening to background music with YouTube Music, an option that is unlocked only with a premium subscription, at least for now. According to the latest rumors, it seems that very interesting news is coming in this regard.

Apparently a phase of experimentation has begun in Canada with which listening to music in the background with YouTube Music has become free for all users and not just for those who have subscribed to the premium subscription. Obviously there are differences, in fact, those who pay the premium will be able to continue listening to their favorite songs without interruptions, while free users will find themselves listening advertising interludes, a bit like the free Spotify accounts to be clear.

In any case, this is a pleasant novelty for those who do not consider the subscription to the premium package convenient, since they will have the opportunity to enjoy listening in the background without having to pay a cent, also YouTube could earn a greater number of subscribers to the service. payment since it cannot be ruled out that many, after having listened to music in the background with YouTube Music, they will start to want the full service more with no advertising in between, and will therefore be more enticed to want to subscribe for a fee.

We will continue to follow the evolution of this story to understand if and when YouTube will bring this news also to Europe.