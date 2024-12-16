basketball
nba
The Slovenian achieved a triple-double with 45 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in the Dallas Mavericks’ victory over Golden State (143-133)
Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors They starred in a match in which an unusual record was produced in the NBA of 48 triples, surpassing the previous mark by four. Doncic He made 16 of 23 total shots, including 6 of 11 three-pointers. …
