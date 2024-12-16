Albert Einstein sent a telegram of support to Miguel de Unamuno for his banishment and exile in Fuerteventura

Albert Einstein sent a telegram of support to Miguel de Unamuno as an expression of affection and reparation for the banishment and exile that the Spanish thinker suffered in Fuerteventura, Paris and Hendaye between 1924 and 1930, a document found in the collection kept by the University of Salamanca .

Einstein was already a person of world prestige, he had won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1921 when he signed the telegram that was also signed by twenty personalities from Germany, written in the language of that country as can be seen in the telegram presented this Monday in the Unamuno House Museum, directed by Ana Chaguaceda.

The letter, dated around 1930, has been found among the abundant collection that articulates the legacy of Miguel de Unamuno (1864-1936), kept in the house museum managed by the University of Salamanca next to the historic building of the famous Salmantino Studio of which the thinker was professor and rector in various stages.

Unamuno and science

Ana Chaguaceda, during a press conference, explained that it appeared during the search carried out to prepare the celebration in 2026 of an exhibition that will disseminate the relationship between the philosopher and science, and coordinated by Marta García Gasco.

The telegram, sent by “his German friends,” refers to Unamuno as a “brave fighter, great poet and philosopher” who has “endured exile with noble pride,” and they greet him “on the occasion of his glorious return from honorable exile.” ”.

Some of the most notable names, along with Einstein, who signed the document were Alfred Doeblin, author of the novel ‘Berlin Alexanderplatz’ and a prominent reference of German modernism, and Ernst Toller, one of the most prominent playwrights of his time.





The discovery is based on an observation by researcher García Gasco, based on a note read in the book “Einstein and the Spaniards” (1986), by Thomas F. Glick, and which led her to information in a special issue of La Gaceta. Literary, in 1930, where the telegram that was later sought in the legacy kept by the University of Salamanca was collected.

Miguel de Unamuno was exiled by the regime of General Miguel Primo de Rivera, to whom the monarch Alfonso and specifically the Annual Disaster (1921).

His ironic writings against Miguel primo de Rivera, sometimes with insinuations about his private life, caused his exile to Fuerteventura for five months, which was followed by an exile in Paris for more than a year, in 1925, and a subsequent stay in Hendaye ( 1925-1930) before returning to Spain.