The hands They are the great forgotten, but they also age. In addition to the drynessover the years they can present spots and wrinkles. It is also common for the skin to be related, and that the veins are more visible, or that there is a loss of muscle mass and look more bony. Although many women care about wrinkles or stains on their face from an early age, the same does not usually happen with their hands, a part of the body that, however, suffers a lot. It is a constantly exposed area to external agents such as sunlight, cold, water, soaps, cleaning products… All this, in addition to the passing of the years and the lack of care, causes its aging.

How do your hands age?

One of the alarm of the aging of the hands are usually spots. Just as they affect the skin of the face, hyperpigmentations can appear in the hands (as well as in other exposed areas such as the neckline). «The spots on the hands are the direct consequence of the Photoengation: The sun stimulates the production of melanin, and over time, it accumulates in the form of spots, ”he explains Estefanía Nietomediak8 dermocosmetic director who, he adds, «This photoexing can give rise to hands with hands Refined and more wrinkled skinprecisely consequence of that overexposure, which implies aging waterfalls ». To sunscreen, you have to add the Senile lentigos or age stains. The former may appear at 40 or before, if we have been exposed to the sun without sun protection, the latter usually appear at more advanced ages.

In addition, as he explains Laia Puigresponsible for LPG cosmetics, «The skin of the hands is often weakened and, as the years go by, Loss and lose your tonicityleaving little aesthetic marks (marks, spots and wrinkles) ». The skin becomes thinner and fragile over the years, which causes, greater tendency to Dehydrationwhich is aggravated because sebum production decreases, which favors dryness, cracks and wrinkles. The finest skin, next to the loss of muscle mass, makes the veins become more visible and that the bones mark hands. Something characteristic in older people are bony hands for the loss of muscle mass and skin tone.

Hand cream plasma plus+ hand therapy, from Perricone MD (€ 35); Hydra’reset – Repair Mask of Fenty Skin (€ 12); African balm colors and feet of Aoklabs (€ 19.95); LPG regenerating hand cream (€ 36); DAYS OF CONFIDENCE anti -aging protective cream (€ 24).



How to avoid aging of hands?

To delay the aging of the hands it is essential to pay attention and take care of them, mainly, moisturizing them and protecting them from the sun. «The hands are the great forgotten, but to know how to take care of them we only have to look at our Skincare routine: What works on the face, will also do it in the hands»Explain Raquel Gonzálezcosmetologist and creator of Byoode. So simple, the expert in fact recommends, take advantage of the treatments of the face to take care and protect your hands. «Everything that is left over from our facial routine, from serums with vitamin C to creams with retinol, should go directly to the hands.” In this sense, the basic routine to take care of your hands would be, for the day protect them of oxidative damage, with the help of an antioxidant and sun protection serum, which you should apply all year, provided that your hands are exposed to sunlight. At night, it would be necessary to hydrate them well and treat stains and wrinkleswith the same assets you use in the face, that is, depigmenting and retinols.









LED mask anti -aging for FAQ 221 Foreo (€ 329).



Silvia Giraraltaestheticist and founder of the Silvia Giralt Aesthetics Center, also recommends the exfoliation. «Care must start from home, it is essential to provide them with deep hydration and protect them from external aggressions through a sunscreen. Sometimes the skin of the hands can show a rough texture due to the dead cells accumulated on the surface, by exfoliating what we get is getting rid of them, managing to rejuvenate the skin and favoring a uniform skin tone, that is, reducing the spots. At the same time this allows the assets of the moisturizing creams that we use subsequently penetrate more deeply and efficiently ».

Hand treatment Cretan Essence of Lico Cosmetics: Includes a depigmenting serum (€ 45.90) ​​and a mask without clarified (€ 43.90).



How to treat aging hands?

Care at home is essential, but it is increasingly common for beauty centers to offer specific treatments for the rejuvenation of the hands. Peelings, laser or pulsed light help treat stains, radiofrequency improves firmness, stimulating collagen production and injections with hyaluronic acid or calcium hydroxyapatite serve to recover the lost volume and reduce wrinkles and sinking.

LPG also offers a non -invasive protocol of Endermology® that in 30 minutes Athen the brown spots, unifies the tone, hydrates intensely and strengthens the nails and the cuticles. First, the hands are well cleaned with LPG high school water and the LPG exfoliating cream. Next, the active rehydrating essence of LPG, with dairy and ultralight, LPG, which reactivates the process of synthesis of fibroblasts and with it the production of collagen, elastin and new hyaluronic acid, structural substances of the skin. Finally, the LPG post-treatment mask is applied, rich in biotin (strengthens nails), hyaluronic acid (moisturizing and reduces wrinkles) and vitamin C (reduces spots and increases elasticity). And there is a massage with the regenerating hand, LPG, rich in ceramids (recover the leather barrier function), apricot oil (moisturizing, soothing and regenerating) and vitamin C (attenuates the spots and recovers the elasticity). Session price: 60 euros.

In it Silvia Giraralt Aesthetics Center They offer a treatment of rEjvenence of hands with procyon-. The expert explains that her success lies in the Bioluminescence«This consists in the application of light flashes so that some bioluminescent spheres of low molecular weight, which are impregnated in the skin through cosmetics, penetrate more deeply, progressively releasing essential active ingredients for the skin. In this way Natural skin processes such as collagen and elastin production are stimulatedcontributing to firmer and elastic skin, while stimulating cell regeneration and the appearance of the skin is improved naturally ». Among the assets that are used include hyaluronic acid, algae and antioxidant extracts, which manage to rejuvenate their hands, mitigating spots and scars, as well as wrinkles. Price per session: from 150 euros.