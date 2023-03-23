Luca Daffré is the new tronista of Men and women. Recently landed in the famous format conducted by Maria De Filippi, the boy is currently grappling with the first appointments. However, among his suitors the face of the ex-girlfriend of an old acquaintance appeared in the program hosted by Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt Luca Daffré is one of TV personalities most loved and popular in the world of Italian television. Coming from experience as a castaway to The Island of the Famousthe well-known model is back Men and women with the hope of finding theLove.

During bet more recent than the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, we were able to see the famous tronista grappling with his first exteriors and his first acquaintances. The person concerned has received well 1200 requests. However, after watching 50 clips he himself decided to keep only seven 7 girls.

Among his suitors appeared a familiar face to the entertainment world. It’s about the ex-girlfriend of Manuel Galiano, chosen by Giulia Cavaglia, with whom he had a relationship. The girl in question who is currently courting Luca is called Lisa Ragno and she is a famous Tiktoker.

Luca Daffré: who is the new tronista of Men and Women

Luca Daffré is the new tronista Of Men and women. The 29-year-old was born in Trento and landed in the format to find love. With these words showed up in presentation videos: