Cristiano Ronaldo is reaching the final stage of his career and everyone knows it, including the Portuguese himself. He is still a very important name in the world of football but his performance is not what it was before and this led him to move his talents to the Saudi Arabian league to play for Al-Nassr.
This arrival at the Arab club later gave rise to different conflicts with Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, the new manager of the Red Devils who took over at the beginning of this season. From the beginning, the former Ajax coach warned that CR7 would have to earn a place in the starting lineup and that he would have to live up to the young players from the Manchester red team. This did not please the Portuguese who demonstrated it in different actions and this caused an internal conflict in the club.
It all ended with his departure from Old Trafford on bad terms and through the back door when a star like him didn’t deserve it. All this ended with the Portuguese star leaving for Arab lands to be able to continue his career with a million-dollar contract.
Now, on the first FIFA date of the year 2023, Cristiano was summoned again to the Portuguese National Team to participate in the Qualifiers for Euro 2024. At a press conference, he was asked about his departure from English football and replied: “Manchester United? When we are on top of the mountain, we often do not see what is below. I went through a bad stage in my career, I have no problem admitting it.” A statement that reveals what this second step of the Portuguese star for the Premier League team was.
After the disappointing elimination of the Portuguese team from the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Morocco in the quarterfinals, the managers let go of Fernando Santos, the coach who led them to glory at Euro 2022, to hire Roberto Martínez. The Spaniard also comes from a disappointment in the last World Cup with Belgium and his golden generation, which is why he ended up out of this team.
Regarding the arrival of the former Everton coach, the Portuguese assured that this change will be good for Portugal since the training sessions have a different dynamic and a fresh air in the tactical approaches to which he commented: “It’s always on the move, there aren’t many stops. Always connected, that’s the way I like it, that’s the way I am in life.” In addition, about his return to the Portuguese team he said: “I am very happy to come back and be able to help. My motivation is intact.”
With 196 appearances with the National Team, one of the most important footballers in the history of this sport wants to continue making great history.
