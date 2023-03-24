The causes that led to the death of Luca Bergia are still unknown: the 54-year-old musician leaves behind two children and two brothers

Luke Bergia, historic member and founder of the Italian band of Marlene Kuntz, was found lifeless in his home in Cuneo yesterday, Thursday 23 March. The musician was only 54 years old and, for the moment, the causes of his death are unknown. Countless condolence messages on the web.

Yesterday the world of Italian music and all fans of the alternative rock genre learned with disbelief and pain to the news of the disappearance of Luca Bergia.

The musician, specialized in drums and percussion, was one of the founders and historical members of Marlene Kuntzalternative rock group born in the province of Cuneo in the late eighties and established itself in the country from the nineties onwards.

The lifeless body of the musician was found in his home in Cuneo and at the moment they are the cause of death is still unknown.

Withdrawal from the scene

For decades he has been composing music and performing together with Riccardo Tesio And Christian Godano. Then, in 2020after passing the Covid and facing the last tour, he had taken the decision to leave music.

Luca Bergia had explained the reasons which had led him to this choice in a long post on social networks. On the occasion, he had also announced that he would dedicate himself, from then on, science teaching in secondary schools.

Condolence messages for Luca Bergia

There are many i condolence messages appeared on the web in the last few hours. Friends, fellow musicians, journalists, but also simple fans, have shown themselves extremely saddened and incredulous to discover Luca’s disappearance.

THE Subsonicfor example, on their page Facebook they wrote:

News that hurts and leaves you speechless. We would like to surround Cristiano, Riccardo, their families and all the musicians and technicians who have worked with Luca over the years with affection. An artist who made a piece of music history.

Stephanie of the Baptisthead teacher of the Comprehensive Institute of Chiusa di Pesio and Peveragno, where the musician had taught in recent years, wrote: