The United States shelled facilities of groups close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in eastern Syria on Thursday in retaliation for the death of an Army contractor. hours earlier in an attack with an Iranian-made drone, the Pentagon said in a statement.

“The shelling was carried out in response to today’s attack, as well as a series of recent attacks against coalition forces carried out by groups affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.“said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The Pentagon did not provide further details about the bombings or say whether they caused casualties. He only defended that his actions were “proportionate and deliberate” to limit the risk of escalation. The drone attack on Thursday also injured five US soldiers and another contractor. The device hit a maintenance facility at a base of the international coalition fighting against the jihadist group Islamic State, in northeastern Syria, at about 1:30 p.m. local time.

“As President (of the United States, Joe) Biden has already made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people. (…) No group will attack our troops with impunity,” Austin added.

The international coalition is present in several points of the administrative demarcation controlled by its allies Democratic Syrian Forces (FSD), a Kurdish-led armed alliance with which it collaborates in the fight against the remnants of the Islamic State.

The Euphrates River roughly divides Deir al Zur into two parts: one controlled by troops loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies; and another in the hands of Kurdish forces, with the presence of Washington and his associates. Pro-Iranian militias supporting Damascus are deployed in government areas and occasionally attack US or coalition targets in the province, sometimes resulting in crossfire between the parties.

Eight pro-Iran fighters killed in Syria

Eight pro-Iran fighters have been killed by US strikes in eastern Syria, following a drone strike that killed an American contractor and wounded five US soldiers, an NGO said on Friday.

“The US strikes targeted a weapons depot inside the city of Deir Ezzor, killing six pro-Iranian fighters,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) said.

According to this British NGO, which has a wide network of information sources in Syria, “two other fighters were killed in attacks against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard position near Mayadin and another near Al Bukamal.” Iranian groups and their allies are deployed in these areas close to the border with Iraq, a major crossing point for weapons into Syria.

EFE and AFP

