His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congratulated the sisterly State of Kuwait on the occasion of National Day, wishing the leadership and people of Kuwait further progress and prosperity..

His Highness said on the “X” platform: “Happy New Year to Kuwait, glory, authenticity, goodness and peace. On Kuwait National Day, we celebrate a brotherhood established over time, and a common path and aspirations, and we wish the leadership and people of Kuwait more progress and prosperity.”