'The Emperor's Follies' is a Disney animated film that premiered on January 18, 2001. At the beginning, this film was going to have a much more serious drama, almost in the same style as 'Pocahontas', in addition to having great musical artists as Disney has accustomed us to. This film project caused a sensation among music artists such as Stingfamous singer of the band The Police, who joined the film in order to leave a mark in cinema.

However, as time went by, the initial project of 'The Emperor's Follies' fell apart because Rogers Allers, one of the artists included in the feature film, abandoned the position of director and left only Mark Dindal in the direction, which had to change the film to a comical and crazy musical, but the ending was about to have another focus. Which was?

What was the ending that Sting changed from 'The Emperor's Follies'?

As we all know, Kuzco is bewitched from the beginning and turns into a llama. But before becoming an auquenid, the emperor used to be a selfish, self-centered person and his main wish at the beginning was to build his amusement park with the name of Kuzkotopia. However, he then meets Pacha, a peasant who came to complain to him because he was going to destroy his village for his benefit.

Later, Pacha and Kuzco become friends, so the emperor ends up building his amusement park in the tropical jungle that was behind his friend's house. This was the ending that Dindal changed, but as soon as Sting read it, he called disney to give him an ultimatum.

What did Sting say about this ending to Disney?

Sting, When reading this ending of 'The Emperor's Follies', he took paper and pencil to write an ultimatum letter to Disney to ask them to correct it, since it was not in line with what the artist defended.

“I wrote them a letter and said, 'If you do this, I quit because this is the exact opposite of what I stand for. I've spent 20 years trying to defend the rights of indigenous people and you are just walking all over them to build an amusement park. I will not be complicit in this.'”

Sting's strength made Kuzco, despite being an animated and fantasy film, follow the line that the artist defends about indigenous peoples: love and respect for the native.

What is the ending that Sting asked for?

Finally, in the movie 'The Emperor's Follies', We see that Kuzco does not build his amusement park and the model of what he once wanted was left as an ornament in his new house next to the hill where his friend Pacha lives.