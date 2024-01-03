They began New Year's Eve sales of theNintendo Switch eShop, which as per tradition offer an avalanche of games at a discounted price. To be precise, the new offers offer over 1,000 titles with discounts of up to 75% until January 14, 2024.

Among the promotions we also find EA Sports FC 24 at half price, i.e. 29.99 euros, while the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is offered at 39.99 euros, with a 33% discount. At the same price we also find other Nintendo Switch exclusives, such as Mario Party Superstars and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

Changing gender, Red Dead Redemption is on offer for 34.99 euros, with a discount of 30%, while you can add the Cloud version of Resident Evil 3 Remake to your collection for 9.89 euros, with almost 70% discount.