They began New Year's Eve sales of theNintendo Switch eShop, which as per tradition offer an avalanche of games at a discounted price. To be precise, the new offers offer over 1,000 titles with discounts of up to 75% until January 14, 2024.
Among the promotions we also find EA Sports FC 24 at half price, i.e. 29.99 euros, while the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is offered at 39.99 euros, with a 33% discount. At the same price we also find other Nintendo Switch exclusives, such as Mario Party Superstars and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
Changing gender, Red Dead Redemption is on offer for 34.99 euros, with a discount of 30%, while you can add the Cloud version of Resident Evil 3 Remake to your collection for 9.89 euros, with almost 70% discount.
You can view all the offers directly from the eShop via your Nintendo Switch or on the web version of the store a this address. Here are some of the featured offers currently active:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
EA Sports FC 24 at 29.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Nintendo Switch Sports at 27.99 euros, 30% discount
-
Mario Party Superstars at 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
Red Dead Redemption at 34.99 euros, 30% discount
-
Resident Evil 3 Cloud at 9.89 euros, 67% discount
-
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy at 17.49 euros, 65% discount
-
Doom Eternal at 9.99 euros, 75% discount
-
LEGO 2K Drive at 19.79 euros, 67% discount
-
Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen for 5.09 euros
-
Among Us at 2.57 euros, 40% discount
-
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga at 17.99 euros, 70% discount
-
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury for 39.99 euros, 33% discount
-
Coromon at 9.99 euros, 50% discount
-
Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition at 48.99 euros, 30% discount
