20:00 The main prizes of the Sorteo del Niño 2025 and the money they distribute In it Child’s Draw 2025 37,920 prizes will be distributed for a total of 770 million eurosalthough all eyes fall on the main three. Although the amounts are somewhat smaller than in the Christmas Lottery, some lucky people will get a good pinch to close this Christmas. These are the prizes for the Children’s Raffle and the money each one distributes: First Prize: 2,000,000 euros per series and 200,000 for the tenth

Second Prize: 750,000 euros per series and 75,000 for the tenth

Third Prize: 250,000 euros per series and 25,000 for the tenth

19:30 When is the 2025 Lotería del Niño Draw held? The living room State Lotteries and Betting will host one more year the Extraordinary Draw of the Children’s Lottery 2025which is celebrated this Monday January 6Three Kings’ Day, in Spain and that will distribute millions of euros among the thousands of prizes. Like every year, the draw will begin at 12.00 noon and it is expected that its duration will be shorter than that of the Christmas Draw: the complete list of prizes will be known around 12:30 p.m.

19:00 Follow the Lotería del Niño 2025 Draw, live Good afternoon and welcome to the narration of the Children’s Lottery Draw 2025 on ABC.es! After the Christmas Lottery on December 22, this coming January 6 all eyes will be on this new opportunity to try your luck in the National Lottery. During this Three Kings Day, they will be distributed 770 million euros among some lucky ones who get one of the winning tenths of Lotería del Niño.

