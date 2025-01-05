He Seville This Sunday he closed his first winter signing. If nothing goes wrong, Juninho will wear the Sevilla jersey after Qarabag’s ‘yes’ to his transfer. An operation that has closed at four million euros, plus one in variables. Despite the speed with which the news has arrived, the signing of the forward It has not been free of tensions and conditions. However, the Brazilian’s desire was to end up in Seville and it has been a vital factor in the negotiation between both clubs.

Aware that The signing of Iheanacho had been a disappointmentand being clear that Rafa Mir is not wanted back, Víctor Orta started early this season comb the forward market. On this occasion, Sevilla wanted to prioritize a player who was active and had shown certain physical baggage, something that Iheanacho has not been able to do since he arrived in the capital of Seville. Among all the reports that the club handled, there was one that caught special attention. That of a Qarabag striker who had scored 41 goals in 80 games. Two very prolific seasons from an unknown 28-year-old player.

With the data handled by the sports management, Orta himself traveled to Baku to find out Juninho’s situation. A player who, in addition to scoring many goals, also showed excellent physical condition. Once the presentations were made, both parties were captivated. Now the most difficult thing remained, convince Qarabag to let go of its star in January. The player declared his rebellion and explained to his coach how much he wanted to go to Sevilla, but the Azerbaijani club rejected the first offer that the Seville team made for him.

The player puts in a million

Meanwhile, Flamengo from Brazil wanted to get ahead of the Seville club by offering five million euros for the attacker and a salary higher than what he will receive at Sevilla. However, Juninho was clear that he wanted to play in the Spanish league, since it is the best scenario for a player who no longer has so much time ahead of him. And Sevilla will not have the showcase of a European competition this year, as it has had in Azerbaijan. After rejecting the Brazilian team, Qarabag was clear that he had to do his part for the operation to come to fruition.









In this way, the agreement was reached, set at four million fixed euros. Three of them will be paid by Sevilla and the remaining amount will be assumed by the player himself. In addition, there is an extra million for variables that consists of payments of 250,000 euros extra per season that Sevilla manages to qualify for the Champions League. Finally, Qarabag reserves 20% of a future sale, as long as the transfer exceeds four million euros.

Thus, Sevilla intends to put an end to this operation throughout this week with the signing of the contract and continue working to strengthen a squad that badly needs a turn of the screw.