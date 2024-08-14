For the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Boca will face Cruzeiro in the first leg at La Bombonera at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14 and has practically everything ready for one of the key matches of the semester. We review the possible lineups and news from both clubs.
Coach Diego Martínez has finished planning the eleven that will take to the field at La Bombonera in training this Wednesday at the Ezeiza grounds.
The main question was the construction of the defense because the tests carried out in Tuesday’s practice did not satisfy the coach. However, he again confirmed the duo composed of Cristian Lema and Gary Medelwhich with this panorama is decidedly shaping up to go from the start.
Cruzeiro is undefeated in the tournament. It was the leader of Group B with 12 points from three wins and the same number of draws, which is why it advanced directly to the round of 16 without having to go through the play-off against a third-place team in the Copa Libertadores. In the last round, it beat Atlético Goianiense 1-0 with a goal from Matheus Pereira for Brasileirao.
Led by Fernando Seabra, the Brazilian club’s squad has several Argentine players in its squad, some of whom are likely to be starters at La Bombonera: Lucas Villalba, Álvaro Barreal and Lautaro Díaz. Juan Dinenno and Lucas Romero will be on the bench.
MOUTH: Sergio Romero; Luis Advincula, Cristian Lema, Gary Medel, Lautaro Blanco; Jabes Saralegui, Pol Fernandez, Cristian Medina, Kevin Zenon; Miguel Merentiel and Edinson Cavani.
CRUZEIRO: Cassio; William, Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Villalba, Kaiki Bruno; Walace, Matheus Henrique, Lautaro Díaz, Matheus Pereira, Alvaro Barreal; and Kaio Jorge.
#Bocas #lineup #play #Cruzeiro #Copa #Sudamericana
Leave a Reply