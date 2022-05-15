Leon, Guanajuato.- In the city of Lion, Guanajuato, the Integrated Public Transport System of León, (SIT) implemented for some months now a social program to rescue pets, this activity is practiced at official bus stops and unit transfer stations, the project is known as: “Pats in the SIT”.

This program has benefited dozens of Leonese, Jairo Ojeda is one of these stories, he had been very sad for days because his puppy was lost, but the boy regained hope when they contacted him from the SIT to tell him that they had the member of his family safe and sound in shelter.

This is the story of Bosslo, the Leonese dog who returned to his owner:

Bosslo is a Creole dog with an adventurous and very astute soul, who went up without paying a ticket to Route 9 and got off in the base of Timoteo Lozanoof the Integrated Public Transport System of León.

“On ‘Mother’s Day’, Bosslo left his home in the Latin American neighborhood, getting on the bus and after 16 stops on the route and more than 8 kilometers, the puppy arrived at the terminal,” commented Jairo Ojeda, owner of the puppy.

Owner recovers his puppy in León, Guanajuato

“He doesn’t usually get on trucks, but that day he went crazy. Hours later, a neighbor told me that the staff of “Patitas en el SIT” had already protected it in the Delta Transfer Unit, so I went and very kindly gave it to me”, expressed the young man from Leon, Jairo Ojeda.

Jairo pointed out that he does not know the exact age of his pet, because about three months ago he arrived at the family bakery and they decided to adopt him.

“He fell in love with me, with my family and we love him very much, and being able to have a pet gives me great joy”, commented Jairo Ojeda happily.

In the SIT they protected him safe and sound

This is one of the many stories of owners who are reunited with their pets. “Paws in the SIT” It is a program of the León mobility department and since its inception it has managed to rescue 58 puppies in the capital of footwear.