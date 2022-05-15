Ukrainian war, evidence of agreement between the US and Russia on Donbass and the rest of the country

The dialogue between the United States and Russia has resumed. Still not at the highest levels between Biden and Putin, but still at high government and military levels. As Repubblica explains, “no one expected a phone call between Austin and Shoigu to resolve the issue. But if he accepted the call, after a silence that had lasted since February 18, there is a reason”.

Authoritative US sources involved in the dossier cited by Repubblica note that “Austin has asked for a ceasefire, that is to say the stop of the fighting on the current front line, and not the withdrawal of Russian troops from the occupied territories. This could represent an interesting opening for Moscow, that is the hypothesis of convincing Kiev to give up some areas controlled by the Kremlin, in exchange for a lasting peace that gives guarantees projected towards the future on the security, sovereignty and integrity of the rest of the country. The transition could be sanctioned with a referendum in parts of the Donbass, which would give political coverage to everyone. In some ways it would be the exchange that the French President Macron is also working on, trying to involve the Chinese leader Xi, to convince Putin that it is the only way forward “.

Ukrainian war, the thriller of the suspended general and the promoted spy

Meanwhile, mysteries and mysteries are multiplying in Russia. As reported by the Corriere della Sera, the super general Valerij Gerasimov would have been suspended. With the Kremlin who allegedly entrusted the Ukraine dossier to Gru, military intelligence. “Leading the mission will be number two Vladimir Alekseyev, a figure well known to Western spies as involved in actions in Europe, including the attempt to kill double agent Skripal with poison in Salisbury, Great Britain “, writes the Corriere.” Alekseyev has made a career in that world, yes he is measured with the enemies in Syria and Donbass, he has long followed the Ukrainian dossier, managed special activities. He knows the trade, a difficult test awaits him. The decision to rely on the GRU reflects the judgment of the leader who has formed himself as a member of the KGB. Putin prefers military 007s to civilian ones because they are devoted to the cause and provisions, no matter the price to pay “, explains Corriere della Sera.

“Not only Putin, Xi too ill and at risk of a coup”

Meanwhile, rumors about Putin’s health also continue. According to the Messenger, Putin is said to be seriously ill with cancer: a blood tumor, possibly leukemia. But the Roman daily also reports rumors regarding the other strong leader in the US crosshairs, Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to rumors reported by an Indian agency “Xi was hit by a aneurysm at the end of 2021. Admitted to hospital, he would have refused a craniotomy and asked to be treated with traditional Chinese medicine “. Among other things, adds Il Messaggero without citing sources,” in Beijing, also at the top of the Communist Party there are those who would like to get rid of Xi, who instead intends to be confirmed for life “.

