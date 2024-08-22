Thunderful has confirmed A Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is on the way to Nintendo Switch, PC, and current-gen systems next year.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die will “introduce the next chapter in the eerie and twisted Lost in Random universe, with players adventuring at The Queen of Random through new riveting and beautifully crafted realms, immersive isometric combat and colorful creatures around every corner.”

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die announcement trailer.Watch on YouTube

Players can expect random-infused runs, with each run a “unique blend” of chance, as well as board-game-inspired dungeons.

“Over the years, we’ve seen how Lost in Random has resonated with players worldwide, from its captivating story to its creative combat within a world of wonder and excitement,” said game director, Martin Storm.

“We’ve been thinking about how to build upon this world and we decided to create an action-packed, random-infused rogue-lite, upping the stakes and the speed to create a whole new gameplay experience.”

