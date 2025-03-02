A rugged truck poured thousands of liters of plane fuel in Deba and left a month of contaminated waters

On January 3, about 7.55 hours, the 2013-KGT registration truck of the Candispe company had an accident on the highway between Bilbao and Donostia, at the height of Deba. The event had a certain echo because it forced the AP8 to cut both ways, a fundamental artery of circulation in Euskadi. It was reported that it had fallen to the flammable material route and that the emergency teams had removed it. However, that was much more than a traffic accident. 12,000 liters were poured-according to Ura, the Basque Water Agency-17,000 liters-according to the truck company-or 19,000 liters-according to firefighters-of a type of kerosene called Jet A-1 and which is used as a aircraft fuel. It went from the exolum deposits (the old CLH) in the port of Bilbao to the Bordeaux-Merignac airport, in France. From the same beginning, the incidence was given a “degree of maximum condition” because the hydrocarbon fell down and contaminated soils and waters. In a tributary regatta of the River Deba, the Jet A-1 was detected at least during the next four weeks.

Reports on this event have been delivered to the Basque Parliament by the Minister of Industry, Energy Transition and Sustainability, Mikel Jauregi, in response to a request from the representative of the PP Álvaro Gotxi. They are dozens of pages with Ura documentation, the agency responsible for investigating irregular spills in the waters, but also of Iragaz Watin, a company that is the Basque Government consultant, and the transport company itself, which hired another consultant, Inteco Astur. There are also results of the samples taken to laboratories. The information is complemented with dozens of photographs that show both the accident and the problems in the waters.

The truck transported exactly 33,994 liters of Jet A-1. After the accident, there was a crack at the front of the Cuba and the fuel came out. Containment measures were applied in the road and mobilized another-cistern truck to save the rest of the non-spilled hydrocarbon. About 600 liters of the ground were also collected. At 18.30 the operation was completed and, according to the reports of the transport company, they did not consist “nearby water channels that could be affected”. In addition, part of kerosene “volatilized.”





However, at 8.25 of that day, 112 already gave Ura of a possible discharge. In fact, at 10.30 pm on that same day, complaints of strong smells began to be received in the Latzurregi-Usio regatta and also in the Deba river. These first reports emphasize that the substance went to the hillside where that tributary of the Deba was born. At that time, it is found that the waters dropped “with a large amount of hydrocarbon.” At dawn, Iragaz already installed first containment and filtering measures. The first samples were collected.

Without exceptions, the Ura parts of days 4, 5, 6 (holiday), 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 and 17 confirm to a greater or extent the presence of cheerosene in the area. Visits return on January 21. And the 22 can already be seen “something else” by Jet A-1 in the regatta. It is also ensured that the spill continues without being resolved on 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 (“quite quantity”, says the report of that day) and on 31. That day, ‘The Basque newspaper’ picked up the complaints of the neighbors for the strong smells that continued in the area. There are no parts in February, but it is found that the incidence was extended throughout the month of January. In fact, in a few days the rains made the flows grow and that the barriers installed did not contain all the fuel. In that month, some small specimens of dead eels were found, although Ura reports do not affect the death of the fauna.

On January 17, the Director of Natural Heritage and adaptation to the climate change of the Basque Government, Adolfo Uriarte, sent a requirement for Candispe to assume the cost of the actions that were being carried out in Deba since January 3 related to the regatta and the river and to assume the pending tasks. Before, however, the contracted reports insisted that “the emergency actions” had been the “adequate” for the “superficial recovery” of the areas affected by the incident on the highway. It insisted that the main problem was “on the road” and that in a few hours it was resolved. The transport company also stressed that there was no “certainty” of how the Jet A-1 had leaked from the area of ​​the road to the stream and criticizes that containment systems were installed already in the waters without looking for the origin above on the hillside to act in origin.