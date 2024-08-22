The 2024/25 Champions League is getting underway. This season, UEFA has not only modified the competition format by increasing the number of participating teams to 36 and replacing the traditional group stage with a group stage, but has also introduced minor changes to its anthem.
The iconic tune that plays before the ball starts rolling in every match of the top continental club competition no longer sounds the same.
UEFA has decided to modify the version we all know with some chords that sound different.
The most notable changes are in the wind section, which has a greater presence at the expense of the violins. In addition, a trumpet solo has been added in the final bars of the hymn.
These changes have not gone down well with fans, who have received the new version with criticism.
Where there is no variation is in the lyrics, respecting the original from 1992 by composer Tony Britten.
This new version has already been used in the matches corresponding to the preliminary rounds of qualification for the group stage. In the stadiums of Dynamo Kyiv, Malmö, Midtjylland and Young Boys, these new chords of the 2024/25 Champions League anthem were first heard.
The first matches of the first round of the group stage will be played on September 17th. We will see if then the fans make their decision or accept that the legendary soundtrack of the most prestigious club competition in the world will have a new soundtrack.
