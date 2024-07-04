The 2024 Tour de France offers the first time trial today, July 5, for the seventh stage of the race. The first time trial unfolds along the 25.7 km that lead from Nuits-Saint-Georges and Gevrey-Chambertin. A test for pure specialists: an almost entirely flat route, with a short uphill section halfway through the race (the Cote de Curtil-Vergy 1.6 km at 6.1%). Tadej Pogacar defends the yellow jersey from the assault of the other big names, starting with Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard who are 45″ and 50″ behind the leader.

The time trial on TV

The first competitor starts at 13.05, the last one starts at 17.29. Rai2 will broadcast the time trial free-to-air from 14.00, with live streaming on RaiPlay. For subscribers, live from 12.30 on Eurosport 1 (channel 210 Sky) and streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW.