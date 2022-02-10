The MMORPG received so many players that the developers had to make adjustments before launch.

By Axel Garcia / Updated February 10, 2022, 23:18 11 comments

On the eve of the release of Lost Ark, Amazon’s MMORPG, the developers were forced to limit the character creation on new player accounts, in order to reduce frustrating wait times on older servers saturatedbut to liven up the hit, a couple of new servers will also be launched.

More servers will arrive before the launch of the game“If you already have a character on one of these servers, you can still create additional characters for your cast,” read the words of the official statement. “But the new players they will not be able to join or create characters”. In other words, if you’re just getting into the game, it’s best to find a different server than the ones affected, or wait for the problem to be resolved.

Immediately after this move, the team behind Lost Ark will open a couple of new servers: ‘Beatrice’ in EU Central, and ‘Elzowin’ in NA East. The developers also confirmed that more servers will be implemented before the full release of the title (February 11).

Which servers will limit character creation? We list them below:

NA West: Mari, Valtan



NA East: Azena, Una, Regulus, Avesta



EU Central: Kadan, Trixion, Thirain, Zinnervale, Asta



The team did not give an estimated time for everything to return to normal, but promised to update to the huge community about it. If you are interested in trying this new MMORPG, we have already put together 8 tips to take into account before starting your adventure.

More about: Lost Ark, Smilegate and Amazon.