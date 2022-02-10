The squabble between Davide Maggio and Emma Marrone it has been the subject of much television attention. The journalist, infectious, would have made a not very nice comment on the outfit worn by the singer in Sanremo 2022.

The man would have written: “If you have an important leg, avoid wearing fishnet stockings”. The singer, the next day, obviously reacted to the journalist’s bad words and accused him of bodyshaming.

Hello everyone from the Middle Ages, body shaming with politically correct language, I don’t know if it’s more embarrassed or boring. I especially address the girls, the very young ones: avoid listening to or reading such comments. Your body is perfect as it is, you have to love and respect it and above all you have to dress as you please. Indeed, with fishnet stockings also match a miniskirt and show her these important legs.

His defense also came Antonella Clerici who during the program “It’s always noon on Rai1” took up the topic:

I was very impressed with this story of Emma and body shaming. She was told, during the Sanremo Festival, that if you have an important leg you must avoid wearing fishnet stockings. But are we crazy? In fact, just because you have a nice leg you have to put on fishnet stockings. It is exactly the opposite. Except that she was very elegant.

Furthermore, Antonella Clerici concluded by addressing directly to the Young people girls: