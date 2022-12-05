Monday, December 5, 2022
Lost | An exchange student disappeared in Kokkola

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in World Europe
The missing Nepali student in Kokkola was last seen on the night between Friday and Saturday between half past one and one.

In Kokkola looking for a Nepalese exchange student.

According to the announcement shared on social media, the Nepali student was last seen on the night between Friday and Saturday between half past one and one next to Kokkola’s central field.

The student had tried to call his friend six times between half past two and three thirty. Since then, the phone has been switched off, and the student has not been contacted again.

According to the announcement shared on social media, the person is 160-165 centimeters tall, and was wearing a gray cap, a gray scarf and an orange-green winter coat.

The person only speaks English and has no friends in Kokkola other than other exchange students.

The Kokkola police confirm that the person is missing, but will not comment on the details of the case for the time being, but will provide more information on the matter later.

The incident was reported earlier Evening newspaper.

