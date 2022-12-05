The trial has begun for a case from some time ago that was only told today. A 10-year-old boy has his father arrestedcalling i Carabinieri. It was evidently the umpteenth time that she witnessed the quarrels between the parents and the man’s abuse of his wife. Thanks to her intervention, the agents were able to avert the worst.

On July 28, 2020, the Carabinieri received an urgent phone call. In a house of Caerano, in the province of Treviso, a 10-year-old boy picked up the phone to defend his mother, who was being abused by his father at the time. The eldest son of the couple, seeing them arguing like this, decided to call 112 immediately, after the woman had passed out on the ground following a punch.

Come, be quick, dad hurt mom. Come quickly, I’m afraid.

The story, which had been going on for some time, as pointed out by many witnesses, emerged during the hearing of the trial in which the man is called to answer. Thanks to the call of eldest son of the couple, registered by the Carabinieri, the doctors were able to save the woman.

The boy had provided all the necessary information, including the address of the house and the surname of the family, to allow the agents to intervene in time. The woman no longer had relations with the family membersbanned by her husband whom she married in 2008.

10-year-old boy has his father arrested: the trial began two years after

The child, seeing his mother hit on the ground and unconscious, called the police, crying. So he warned the Carabinieri to tell what was happening: the agents arrived with two gazelles and a medical vehicle.

The man was arrested. He now he has a ban on approaching the woman. For years she suffered the man, who was violent at home.