Never before had so few murdered so many Mexicans. Florestan.

The then Federal District, today Mexico City, became the sanctuary of the López Obrador group since the first election to elect its governor, in 1997, with Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, when the current president of the Republic was president of the PRD, which nominated him.

Since then, his group has ruled the country's capital. After the engineer, López Obrador himself (2000-05); Marcelo Ebrard (2006-12); Miguel Mancera (2012-18) and Claudia Sheinbaum (2018-23).

And they were all presidential candidates, which has always given that position to its holders, which is also what those who now seek to govern it are fighting for.

In these times that his animators describe as stellar of the 4.T, López Obrador decided that Claudia Sheinbaum would be his presidential candidate, but he did not let her choose his favorite for the government of Mexico City, Omar García Harfuch and, with the tough , he imposed on Clara Brugada,

This was the first and, I think only, public difference between the president and whoever he wants to be his successor.

The case was decided by López Obrador himself, who had never greeted, even by hand, García Harfuch, whom he summoned to his palace to announce that Brugada was the candidate and he would go to the Senate.

Today, after a long pre-campaign, the accounts are not working out for the president. There is division in Morena and Mexico City will lose on June 2, a consequence of the defeat in the 2021 midterms, when López Obrador lost his sanctuary, nine of 16 mayoralties and the majority in the Chamber of Deputies, a prelude to the deluge that is coming.

And this will unleash the first part of the post-electoral conflict, but now with all the power of the State in their hands.

And above all, because Morena will have lost not only the government of Mexico City but also a strong natural candidate for 2030, which is what López Obrador thinks and that the opposition will have won.

RETAILS

1. VANITIES.- The presidents of the PAN and PRI are the ones who appear the most in the spots of the parties they control, bargaining for space with their presidential candidate Xóchitl Gálvez. What are Marko Cortés and Alejandro Moreno looking for if they have already nominated themselves to be senators? That, taking away spaces;

2. WATERS.- Following statements by Martí Batres that the water shortage is an invention of the conservatives, and by Clara Brugada that the invention is that of her political opponents, CONAGUA has announced that the dams of the Cutzamala system are at a third of its capacity and that the deficit is 270 billion liters; and

3. CONSEQUENCES.- The Court's security system detected a subject entering its headquarters with a gun and an explosive. So continue the offensive against the Court, continue the offensive against journalists, there will never be a lack of bad news.

See you tomorrow, but in private.

