The governmental consent and Vatican towards the activities of some Catholic bishops who are promoting pacts to reduce violence It is presented as an indication of a very severe national security crisis of the State: an institution of faith cannot represent the interests of the State against the criminal power represented by the criminal gangs that fight the State.

The first thing that must be clarified is the type of relationship that the bishops promoting the criminal pact have in their areas of influence, since their role is to administer the faith and not represent State security interests.

Rather than solving a security problem that is the exclusive and constitutional responsibility of the State, the bishops would be legitimizing the existence and criminal actions of criminal groups and giving them God's blessing, but knowing that those organizations that depend on the criminal fight against other groups, against society and against the State, they represent multimillion-dollar economic interests and are not concerned about the parishioners.

In this sense, the federal State authorities should open an investigation to investigate the relationships of the bishops who are promoting the criminal pact with cartels to determine if it is not some act of selling protection or some complicity, especially because The representations of the Church in the communities lack income and depend on alms, many of them determined as narco-alms. It has not yet been clarified how much money from drug trafficking was invested in the Tijuana seminar promoted by Cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo and whether that blood money was received in exchange for blessing, among others, the Beltrán Leyva brothers' cartel.

The church is promoting stability pacts that involve constitutional activities of the State, without actually knowing what type of public representation the bishops have to sit down to negotiate with drug traffickers and above all what type of offers the Catholic Church has in its hands to convince the cartels to grow drugs, sell them and promote consumption that kills parishioners.

To reach an agreement you have to offer and negotiate. And until now it is not known what legal powers the Catholic Church has to negotiate with organized crime against drug trafficking cartels that are characterized as dangerous criminals and above all it is not known what type of guarantees the Catholic Church is offering to criminals so that lower some lines to your violence.

The Catholic Church is a representation of foreign interests in Mexico, as President Plutarco Elías Calles knew well when he wanted to promote the creation of a Mexican church and found himself faced with the Cristero counterrevolution. The bishops, in legal terms, lack national representation and are only registered in the Secretariat of the Interior, but in fact they are foreign agents appointed directly by the Pope and therefore represent the interests of another State, in addition to geopolitics and Vatican national security has always played into the hands of the United States' approach to imperial domination.

With suspicion, the bishops who promote the criminal pact with drug traffickers could be granting a certificate of impunity to criminal gangs to operate in territories of the territorial sovereignty of the national State, that is, in fact, there would be complicity between the Catholic Church and drug traffickers to weaken sovereignty. of the State over the entire Mexican territory.

In this context, the criminal pacts of the Church with drug traffickers are a matter of sovereignty, internal security and national security of the Mexican State.

