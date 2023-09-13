With the day of the Virgen de la Fuensanta pilgrimage arriving yesterday, it was time to begin dismantling all the facilities that have supported the celebration of the Fair for the last almost two weeks. The workers in the medieval camp, located in the Malecón deterrent parking lot, were working intensely, but so were the clubs and folk groups responsible for the fourteen orchards installed in the adjacent historic garden.

This has been a good fair for the ventorrillos, who have increased their turnover by 8%, as highlighted, in his case, Antonio Fernández Pagán, member of the board of directors of the Vega del Segura Group of Choirs and Dances of Murcia. And the festivities started with rushes in the venue. As reported by LA VERDAD, the closure of the venue during the weekends prior to its inauguration, due to the activation of the protocol in the face of adverse weather conditions, led the folk groups and clubs to have to set up their gardens with just a few days to spare. .

Furthermore, that first Thursday of the fair started at half throttle, with less influx of clientele than on other occasions and with the threat of a DANA during the weekend that did not explode. But, just a few days later, Murcians and visitors began to get excited and filled some venues where there were no shortage of queues. “The balance is very positive,” he acknowledged.

Regarding the complaint from the consumer association Consumur for charging an additional 10% for service, Pagán pointed out that it was authorized by the City Council, which must decide whether to withdraw this charge next year and whether to modify the prices at the time. low, as requested by this entity. “We must remember that all profits go to promoting traditions,” he added. Finally, he took the opportunity to ask the City Council for one more day to undertake the disassembly: “We are just going and this rush prevents us, for example, from going to the Pilgrimage to honor the Patron Saint.”